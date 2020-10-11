Six more die, 163 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives and infected at least 163 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 8,497 samples were tested in 24 hours, which detected 163 new cases of the disease.

He maintained that out of the 163 positive cases, 22 are from Karachi.

Earlier on October 9, Sindh province had again reported nearly 350 COVID-19 cases in the province with two more people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Read More: Sindh reports nearly 350 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Giving a daily update on the COVID-19 cases in the province, the chief minister had said that 339 fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Sindh during the last 24 hours.

“We have performed 10,615 coronavirus tests in the province during the last 24 hours,” Murad Ali Shah had said adding that out of 339 positive cases, 194 were from Karachi.

Comments

comments