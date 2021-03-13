Six more die of COVID-19, 368 test positive in KP

PESHAWAR: At least six more people died of COVID-19 on Saturday as the total number of confirmed patients diagnosed with the infection reached 75,725 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, six more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the total death toll to 2,153.

Meanwhile, 368 people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 75,725.

The report said so far 70,714 people recovered from the disease throughout the province. However, 154 more patients were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for the virus.

Earlier on March 12, at least nine more patients of coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,147 in the province.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 305 more people had tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 75,357.

