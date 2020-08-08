Six die from electrocution as rains continue to batter Karachi

KARACHI: At least six people died from electrocution during the past 24 hours in Karachi as monsoon rains continued to batter the metropolis for a third consecutive day on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the incidents of electrocution took place in Baldia Town, Etihad Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi and other parts of the city.

The intermittent monsoon rains wreaked havoc on the ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems in Karachi. Many roads submerged with rainwater and people have to suffer hours long load-shedding today.

Earlier today, several parts of the metropolis had been deprived of electricity on third day of the rainfall in Karachi.

Many feeders and PMTs had been tripped in Karachi after a downpour caused a massive power breakdown in the city.

The areas facing power outages include Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Khudadad Colony, SITE, Qayyumabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Quaidabad, Gulbahar, Khamosh Colony, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Saudabad, PECHS, Defence, Keamari, Lyari, Soldier Bazaar, Saddar, Malir, Landhi, Old City Area and North Nazimabad.

Several areas of the city also facing voltage fluctuations and other power woes damaging electronic appliances and other equipment.

