Six of a family die, one injured in Swat landslide incident

SWAT: Six people were killed and one other was injured when boulders of a landslide hit a house in mountainous Swat region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A heavy boulder crashed into a house in Teen Banda Matiltan area of Swat, burying the family members under the debris.

Six people including two women and four children were killed in the incident, while injuring head of the family.

Local people initiated relief operation on self-help basis and retrieved dead bodies and the injured.

According to reports head of the family was seriously injured in the incident and admitted at a hospital for medical attendance.

The landslide was likely to be triggered by recent rains in the region.

The incidents of massive landslides common in the mountainous region, which block roads and claim lives in the mountainous northern region of Pakistan.

In February the same area of the region was blocked by landslides and heavy snow blocking the traffic movement.

The residents of Ushu, Matiltan and Palogah areas had protested against local authorities. They said the road linking their areas with Kalam and rest of the district was blocked by huge landslides at several places caused by heavy snowfall and rains.

