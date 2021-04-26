Study finds six-feet rule may not protect from COVID-19 indoors

The six-feet rule initially suggested by health experts for social distancing from others will not be able to prevent COVID-19 transmission while indoors, a new study has found.

The study published in a journal- Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) read: “Compliance to the six-feet rule will … substantially reduce the risk of … large-drop transmission.”

“However, the liquid drops expelled by respiratory events are known to span a considerable range of scales, with radii varying from fractions of a micron to millimeters.”

The researchers say there is “overwhelming evidence” that indoor airborne transmission associated with “micron-scale” aerosol droplets plays a “dominant role in the spread of COVID-19,” especially so-called superspreader events.

They say, depending on the ventilation and airflow in the space, keeping six feet of distance is no different than 60 feet.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated, experts recommend wearing masks while indoors, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

