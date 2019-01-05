Six killed in smog-related accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: At least six people were killed and dozens injured in smog-related accidents in different ares of Punjab as dense fog continued to persist in the province on Saturday.

According to the rescue officials, 805 smog-related accidents reported within 24 hours in different areas in the Punjab. The officials said that total 925 people were shifted to different hospitals for treatment and 556 of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition.

Sources said that 189 smog-related accidents took place in Lahore, 86 in Faisalabad and 60 in Multan.

Meanwhile various sections of the motorway have been closed owing to poor visibility caused by thick smog that blanketed various cities of Punjab, including Chichawatni, Mian Chunnu, Khanewal, Multan and other cities.

Motorway spokesperson advised the motorists to use fog lights and drive slowly to avoid road mishaps, Drivers have been further advised to contact Motorway police at helpline 130 for any travel guidance.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three people had been killed while four others wounded in a car-bus collision on Multan road in Sahiwal on December 5. Rescue sources said the deceased, including a woman, and the injured belonged to the same family and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

