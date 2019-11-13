Six killed in Sialkot road accident

SIALKOT: At least six people, including children and women, were killed when a vehicle met an accident near Pasrur Tehsil of Sialkot on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a family in Suzuki Carry was heading towards Sialkot when their car met an accident with Pajero. Six people were killed while as many as six others sustained critical injuries

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue officials for medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Yakoob, 35-year-old Muhammad Farooq, 14-year-old Sadaf Zulfikar, 30-year-old Razia Muzaffar, 4-year-old Fazilat Muzzafar, Sufiyan Ali and 24-year-old car driver.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least six members of a family, including children and women were killed in a deadly road accident in Badin.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police sources said that the ill-fated family was travelling in their car when the vehicle overturned near Talhar area of Badin.

The officials said that probably, over speeding was the cause behind the accident.

