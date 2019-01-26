MANSEHRA: At least six people were gone missing after heavy snowfall in Upper Koshitan area of Mansehra district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The district administration has sought a helicopter from the provincial government for rescue operation in Upper Koshistan.

The district police officer said the missing people were excavating Peridot gemstone in a locality.

The DPO said family of the missing persons had contacted the deputy commissioner for help.

The Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force on Tuesday dispatched rescue teams to save the travellers, said the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the rescue operation was under taken early morning at 3:15 AM under extreme weather conditions and the marooned tourists, who called for help through the media, were shifted to safer place in Murree and Kalabagh.

The teams, carrying food items and medicine were sent in support of civil administration to assist the Quick Response Force and Rescue 1122 teams in the rescue operation.

Snowfall in Skardu and other parts of the northern areas of the country has added to the chill, plummeting the temperatures there as low as -12 degrees Celsius.

As per details, the plains of Skardu received several inches of snow while its surrounding areas received 3 to 4 inches of snow, disrupting road traffic in these areas.

The temperature recorded in Skardu following the snowfall was -12 degree Celsius, according to the weather department.

