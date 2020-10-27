ISLAMABAD: As many as 773 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 329,375.

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Some 27,133 tests were conducted across the country on Monday. Around 311,440 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 329,375 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 144,114, Punjab 103,082, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,119, Balochistan 15,839, Islamabad 19,181, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,849, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,191.

A total of 4,317,678 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 576 of the corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

