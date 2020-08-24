Six more people die of coronavirus across Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh reported 172 new coronavirus cases and six associated deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the number of infections in the province to 128,456 and fatalities to 2,373.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said as many as 7,426 samples were tested during this period, out of which 172 turned out to be positive. 266 more patients recuperated from the disease, he added.

He said 122,181 Covid-19 patients have recovered across the province thus far while 3,902 are under treatment in various hospitals, 37 of whom are critically ill and struggling for their lives on vents.

Of the total 172 new coronavirus cases, 76 were reported in the port city, CM Murad said.

It is noteworthy that the country reported 496 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed infections in the country to 293,261 and fatalities to 6,244.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 23,655 samples were tested for Covid-19 during this period, resulting in the emergence of 496 new cases.

Of the total confirmed cases, 276,829 patients have recuperated from the disease, thereby bringing the number of active cases of the virus down to 10,188.

