KARACHI: One person was killed while two others got wounded in a collision between an ambulance and a truck in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality on Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near Nipa Chowrangi owing to over-speeding. As a result, a person was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

Upon being informed of the incident, a rescue team reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby medical facility.

The deceased was identified as Siraj while the injured included his aunt and an unknown person.

According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance was on its way to transport a patient to a private hospital in Clifton when it met the accident.

Separately, two people were killed while two others injured in a collision between a truck and a car near Gadani. The injured were shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

In another accident, a trailer collided with a fruits-laded vehicle in Sujawal, killing two people on the spot.

Police said the trailer had been taken into custody as its driver and his assistant managed to flee from the spot.

