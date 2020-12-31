Web Analytics
Six policemen test positive for coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Policemen

RAWALPINDI: Six policemen deputed at Murree Police Station in Rawalpindi on Thursday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported. 

As per details, 19 policemen deputed at the Murree PS including the Station Head Officer (SHO) underwent the COVID-19 diagnosis test, out of which six were tested positive.

The policemen were quarantined soon after detection of the virus.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 58 more lives, whereas, 2,475 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 58 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,105. 4,960 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,206 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 34,537.

