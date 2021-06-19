Six wagons of Quetta-bound freight train overturn in Chaghi

Web Analytics
CHAGHI: Six wagons of a Quetta-bound freight train overturned near Dalbandin tehsil of Chaghi district on Saturday morning, reported ARY News.

According to details, the freight train was travelling from Iran’s Zahedan city to Quetta when six of its wagons overturned, suspending the Pak-Iran rail service.

Also Read: Seven bogies of freight train derail near Kotri

Officials of the Pakistan Railways said the wagons overturned due to sand dunes covering the tracks.

Balochistan’s Chaghi district, particularly Dalbandin, is sandy and dusty. Trains passing through the area often get stuck when the tracks are covered with sand due to winds.

Also Read: Train escapes major accident after derailment near Guddu railway station

Last week, six tankers of a water supply train got derailed due to sand covering the tracks.

