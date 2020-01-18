Six-year-old driving Mercedes, runs into trouble with cops

A six-year-old boy has been filmed behind the wheel of a Mercedes SUV and speeds off down the road without any adult supervision in a shocking video that was released on the internet due to the absurdity of the crime.

The video originated in the city of Almaty, south-eastern Kazakhstan, and was shared on social media by the boy’s parents who were later fined for their reckless behaviour.

Read More: Shock, grief as video shows woman kidnapping toddler from crowded market

Footage shows the youngster casually step into the driver’s seat of the black Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

He can then be seen turning to the camera with the window open as he speeds off down the road on his own.

In another instance, a man is heard giving the boy instructions as he drives along a tree-lined street.

According to local media, the parents have been fined £265 (130,000 KZT) by the authorities after the video was posted online.

Police have said that even if it were to be believed that the boy was driving in a safe zone, the potential risk to the child’s wellbeing could not be discounted.

Read More: ‘Anti-ageing benefits’: Woman caught trying to sneak in giant salamanders

‘His father should have been aware of that,’ said the police.

Local police also confirmed that the boy’s father has admitted his mistake and had vowed not to do anything similar in the future.

Comments

comments