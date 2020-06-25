A 16-year-old girl known for her popularity on social media app TikTok committed suicide on Thursday in New Delhi, reports in Indian media said.

The news of Siya Kakkar’s death was confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin, who managed all her work and endorsements.

“This must be due to something personal…work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal,” he told Indian media.

Siya Kakkar was reportedly active on all the online platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube with more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

According to reports, the family of the TikTok star has asked for a detailed police investigation on her death.

This has come barely two weeks after a Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his Mumbai residence.

The actor, known for films like Raabta and Kedarnath, was living alone during lockdown and was found hanging at his Bandra residence by police.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide a week ago by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai.

Comments

comments