Govt did not file current reference against Waqar Seth: Law Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Law on Saturday has categorically denied reports of the government filing a reference against special court judge, Waqar Seth, ARY News reported.

The ministry said that the reference filed earlier in the day was by an independent individual or firm who is/are unrelated to the government of Pakistan.

Read More: Reference against Justice Waqar Seth sent to SJC

A formal statement from the ministry on the matter went on to read that research and investigation was underway, as of yet to determine facts behind the apparently inhumane clause added to Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence.

The Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan who had left on a short trip to Turkey has returned to Pakistan today and would spearhead the process of skimming through data and resources before the government files a reference against Justice Waqar Seth.

High Treason Case

The special court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against the former President and Military Chief.

Read more: Army won’t allow anyone to spread anarchy in country: DG ISPR

According to the detailed verdict, Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Kareem awarded death sentence to the former president, while another member of the bench Justice Nazir Akbar had written a dissenting note and announced to set Pervez Musharraf free of the charges.

Comments

comments