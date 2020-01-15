Skardu airport to remain closed tomorrow: sources  

SKARDU: Skardu airport will remain closed for all international and domestic flights on Thursday owing to heavy snowfall, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Skardu airport’s runway remained covered with heavy snow and no plane can take off or land on the airport.

The sources said that all scheduled flights to Skardu have been cancelled as the airport could not be cleared of snow so far. The new schedule of the flights will be announced later.

As many as 11 flights to Skardu have been cancelled, the sources added.

Earlier on January 14, heavy snowfall in Skardu had disconnected the city from the rest of the country. Sources had said that flight operations at Skardu airport had been halted completely as a thick layer of snow had covered the runway.

Whereas road traffic had also been suspended after landslides and avalanches had blocked most of the roads leading to Skardu.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had directed the concerned authorities to remove snow from the runway and adjourning areas of Skardu airport on war-footing.

