Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Skier dangling by her jacket from chairlift rescued in dramatic way

skier hanging chairlift

A terrifying video showed a successful rescue effort by ski patrol members as they saved a skier hanging from a chairlift at a New York resort.

In the video, a skier was seen dangling by her jacket from a chairlift for a little over two minutes before the patrol members got into position.

skier hanging chairlift dramatic rescue terrifying video

They positioned an outstretched tarp below her before the skier, who is believed to be a girl, fell down into it, New York Post reported.

Jacklyn Hoch, who filmed the terrifying scene, told Storyful, “I was about to get in line for the chairlift when I saw the person dangling.”

skier hanging chairlift dramatic rescue terrifying video

The eye witness said the skier hanged there for a little over two minutes before letting go and falling into a trap to applause from fellow skiers.

The resort’s officials said that they believe the skier was not injured and they planned to launch a probe. However, it is unclear how she fell out of the chairlift.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Cars destroyed in ‘deliberate fire’ at garage

Offbeat

WATCH: Man randomly gets vaccine while grocery shopping, posts TikTok video

Offbeat

WATCH: Harry Porter fans celebrate new year with a duel using fireworks

ScienceTechnology

Eta Carinae: NASA shares image of slow-motion firework in space


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close