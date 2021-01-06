Skier dangling by her jacket from chairlift rescued in dramatic way

A terrifying video showed a successful rescue effort by ski patrol members as they saved a skier hanging from a chairlift at a New York resort.

In the video, a skier was seen dangling by her jacket from a chairlift for a little over two minutes before the patrol members got into position.

They positioned an outstretched tarp below her before the skier, who is believed to be a girl, fell down into it, New York Post reported.

Jacklyn Hoch, who filmed the terrifying scene, told Storyful, “I was about to get in line for the chairlift when I saw the person dangling.”

The eye witness said the skier hanged there for a little over two minutes before letting go and falling into a trap to applause from fellow skiers.

The resort’s officials said that they believe the skier was not injured and they planned to launch a probe. However, it is unclear how she fell out of the chairlift.

