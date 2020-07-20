‘Smart lockdown’ imposed on four cities in Punjab

LAHORE: In an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government has imposed ‘Smart lockdown’ on COVID-19 hotspots in four cities of the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the primary and secondary healthcare department secretary, ‘Smart lockdown’ has been imposed in different areas of Sialkot, Wah Cantt, Gujrat and Gujranwala.

Shops of essential commodities will remain open in the areas for the convenience of the masses. However, the cities will face restrictions on movement under smart lockdown strategy.

Sialkot:

The Sialkot areas that would go under smart lockdown include Ghazipur and Kalan Ladhar

Gujranwala:

In Gujranwala, Nandipur, Aroop town and Qila Didar Singh will face restriction on movement.

Gujrat:

Mohalla Kalupura, Chah Trang, village Madina Syddan will remain shut during the smart lock down.

Wah Cantt:

Ward-3, Ward-8 and Union Council Sarai Kala will go under lockdown in Wah Cantt.

Earlier on July 10, smart lockdown had been enforced in COVID-19 hotspots identified in seven cities of the Punjab province after the strategy had yielded positive results in tackling virus spread in the province.

The cities that would face restrictions on movement under smart lockdown strategy included Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.

