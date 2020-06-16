Web Analytics
Smart lockdown in Gilgit-Baltistan extended till June 21

GILGIT: Keeping in view the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, the provincial cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend the ongoing smart lockdown till 21st of June, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman directed to meet the gas demand of the hospitals.

The meeting also decided to recruit doctors on a contract basis to cope with the shortage of medical professionals in the province.

Read More: 31 more coronavirus cases reported in GB, tally rises to 711

Earlier on May 31, the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 33 more people were diagnosed with the infection.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 11 people had died from the virus thus far in the region. A total of 496 people had been cured of the virus till that day.

