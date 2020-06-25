ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the ‘smart lockdown’ strategy has proved hugely beneficial in the areas where it has been implemented, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media, Shibli Faraz said that the coronavirus had no cure so taking the necessary precautions to keep one and those around us safe was a must; hence a face mask should be worn at all costs along with following the designated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the government in this regard.

He also said that areas considered coronavirus hotspots have seen great improvement after going under smart lockdowns across the country.

Islamabad G-9 area which had been sealed under the smart lockdown strategy was re-tested for coronavirus after 14 days and the results painted a hopeful picture, coronavirus cases had gone down considerably, said Shibli Faraz.

He also added that prevention is always better than the cure and people should act responsibly and remain cognizant of the possible dangers the virus presents.

