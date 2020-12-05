Covid-19: Smart lockdown imposed in more Hyderabad localities

HYDERABAD: The deputy commissioner Hyderabad has imposed a smart lockdown in more localities of the city after they reported a spike in Covid-19 positive cases as part of the second and deadlier wave of the coronavirus.

The neighbourhoods where smart lockdowns have been imposed include Gulshan Latif, Jail Road, Doctors Colony, G.O.R Colony, Civil Line, Dr Ziauddin Road and other Hyderabad areas.

The streets and houses identified as Covid-19 hotspots in these areas will remain sealed for a period of 10 days.

According to the order, the movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, convenience stores, bakeries and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open during specific timings.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has recorded at 12.13 pc in Hyderabad, the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated.

It may be noted that the Sindh government had already imposed a ban on holding wedding ceremonies, functions, events and gatherings at night in the city.

The provincial government, in order to stem the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic, banned all the marriage ceremonies, gatherings and events at night in the city.

Public and govt hospitals run out of space in Hyderabad to accommodate more patients despite feared further spike amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Civil Hospital of Hyderabad has reportedly exhausted its capacity with Covid positive patients receiving emergency treatment.

Sindh province on Saturday reported 20 deaths from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have tested 13,864 samples for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours,” he said adding that 1,569 of them tested positive for the virus.

