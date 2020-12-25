Smart lockdown imposed in several Peshawar localities   

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the virus, the local administration on Friday imposed a smart lockdown in several localities of Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, several areas of the city have been declared as coronavirus hotspots and put under lockdown with immediate effect.

Areas that have been put under smart lockdown are Tajabad, Sadiqabad, Qamber Khel, Darmangi and various streets of Hayatabad.

Earlier on December 24, as many as eight more patients of the novel coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,585 in the province.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 384 more people had tested positive for the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of the cases to 56,544.

However, 611 more patients had recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

