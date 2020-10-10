Smart lockdown to be imposed in Islamabad as COVID-19 cases rise

ISLAMABAD: As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Islamabad administration has decided to seal coronavirus hotspots, ARY News reported.

The district health department in a notification had recommended the Islamabad administration to impose a “smart” lockdown in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing.

Several teams conducted COVID-19 surveillance activities in different sectors and observed that cases are increasing in street number 38, 44, 45, 46, 47, and 48 and on Sawan road adjacent to street 48, in sector G-10/4, according to the notification,

“Street numbers 25 and 29 in sector I-8/2 and street numbers 85 and 89 of sector G-9/4 have the same trend of increasing COVID-19 cases,” it said.

The notification further reads that lockdown will help reduce the transmission in above-mentioned streets and other sectors of Islamabad.

Islamabad has so far registered 17,210 coronavirus infections, 188 deaths and 16,279 recoveries from the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,558.

As many as 33,365 samples were tested during this period, out of which 671 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Read More: China joins WHO-backed vaccine programme rejected by Trump

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 318,266 with the addition of 671 new cases. There are 8,646 active Covid-19 cases as 303,061 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Comments

comments