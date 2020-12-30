Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district Central

KARACHI: In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the second wave of the virus, the local administration on Wednesday imposed micro smart lockdown in various areas of Karachi’s district central for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner put three sub division of the district under micro lockdown from December 30th to 13th January, 2021.

“Pursuant to the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in various areas of the district central, second wave of the COVID-19, is becoming imminent to spread, which may lead to a potential public health emergency for the general public,” read the notification.

The district administration placed many areas of six UCs (2,4,5,6,8, 11) of Gulbarg under micro smart lockdown. In North Karachi, five UCs (2,3,5,6,9) were put under lockdown.

Different areas of North Karachi and North Nazimabad have been placed under the micro smart lockdown.

According to the order, pillion riding, social and trade activities will be banned in the areas. Movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, medical stores, bakeries shall be allowed to remain open.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.

