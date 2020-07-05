More areas reopened after lockdown measures lifted in KP capital

PESHAWAR: The local administration has lifted lockdown restrictions in two more areas in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

A notification has been released to confirm that smart lockdown measures have been lifted in two areas of Peshawar including UC Palosi and Basheerabad’s Hassan Garhi area after witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases.

Moreover, the provincial health department said in a statement that 273 new cases of COVID-19 were detected across KP, taking the tally to 28,116. Eight deaths were reported in different parts of KP during the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths reached 1,028 in the province.

On June 30, the local administration of Peshawar had notified to lift smart lockdown in two areas including Union Council Aasia and Shinwari Town from July 1.

The deputy commissioner of Mardan had also announced on the same day to lift lockdown in five areas including Sector A, Daman-e-Koh, Bijli Ghar, Jan Abad and Katlang as no new case of coronavirus emerged from the localities.

