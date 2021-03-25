COVID-19: Smart lockdown imposed in more Karachi localities

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases amid the third wave of the disease, the local administration on Thursday imposed a micro smart lockdown in several localities of Karachi’s district Central for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the district administration placed several union councils of the Gulberg Town, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad under the smart lockdown for two weeks.

In Gulberg Town, union council numbers 3, 5 and 7 have been placed under lockdown. Liaquatabad’s C-1 area and three union councils of North Karachi were put under the smart lockdown. The smart lockdown was also imposed in UC 5 and 6 in North Nazimabad.

Read More: Covid third wave: Smart lockdown imposed in several Karachi localities

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014, the deputy commissioner district central Karachi hereby imposes discrete micro smart lockdown, which shall be enforced in the streets and houses of specified areas respectively as given below, for a definite period of two weeks with effect from 25th of March till 8th of April within the jurisdiction of district central Karachi,” read the notification.

All those entering and exiting the said areas will be required to wear face masks while the irrelevant people who have nothing to do in these areas will not be allowed to pass them.

Pillion riding is also banned in these areas considered the hotspots for the virus while all commercial activities, including retail business and industrial units, shall remain suspended in these areas.

Comments

comments