Smart lockdown most potent strategy against coronavirus: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter earlier on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari hailed the smart lockdown strategy as the most potent against coronavirus, ARY News reported.

SAPM on on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that after tremendous trial and error the world has now realized how smart lockdown was the only way to move forward amidst a pandemic.

The tweet read: “4mnths into fighting COVID &world is realising Smart Lockdowns are the ONLY WAY. US/EU already adopting it for its sustainable benefits. Due credit goes to PM &allNCOC stkholders for wise ldrship frm day1.Had it been any other gov today,can’t even imagine disaster it would’ve been.”

4mnths into fighting COVID &world is realising Smart Lockdowns are the ONLY WAY. US/EU already adopting it for its sustainable benefits

Due credit goes to PM &allNCOC stkholders for wise ldrship frm day1.Had it been any other gov today,can’t even imagine disaster it would’ve been pic.twitter.com/JknzMaX2Up — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 28, 2020

Bukhari also congratulated the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for staying against the curve in Pakistan’s battle against coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Twitter statement said that he was proud of his team for helping him continue to navigate the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a news story about smart lockdowns being enforced by European Union countries to curb the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease, he said: “My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns.”

