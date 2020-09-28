Showcasing how technology is playing a key role in our lives, a man was rescued after his smart watch alerted the family and emergency services of fatal accident he had met.

The incident was reported in Victoria state of Australia, when a man named Jason Potts fell backward over his neighbour’s fence and then onto a concrete path while spring-cleaning his gutters.

Narrating the accident, he told local media: “I climbed the ladder, pulled the trigger and it immediately pushed me away from the house. So I reached out and grabbed onto the timber and it broke in my hand, it just crumbled.”

The 54-year-old man who weighs upto 107kg said that all his weight turned to his shoulders and head after the fall.

Suddenly a voice sounded, he recalled the accident and said that emergency call centre representative said that his Apple Watch has detected a hard fall and called 000.

“Do you require an ambulance?” the person said as the smart watch not only alerted the emergency services but also his wife, listed as an emergency contact number.

“I received four messages saying that Jay had had a hard fall and it (included) his last location,” his wife said. The call proved to be life-saving as Potts suffered a dislocated collarbone, fractures to his spine and ribs, and a serious head injury.

