Smartphones, laptops worth Rs8.4 million seized at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs authorities on Friday thwarted a bid to smuggle electronic gadgets worth Rs8.4 million into the country.

Acting on a tip-off, Deputy Collector Customs Touseef Gorchani intercepted three fliers who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Dubai onboard a private airlines flight.

During a search of their luggage, 57 smartphones, including 46 iPhones, and two laptops were recovered.

The seized gadgets’ value was estimated at around Rs8.4 million, according to customs officials.

The passengers, identified as Muhammad Hussain, Siddiq Sikandar and Salahuddin were taken into custody and a probe into the matter was launched.

Earlier, on Sept 22, customs officials had seized four gold biscuits from a passenger at the Islamabad International Airport.

The gold worth millions of rupees was seized from the luggage of the flyer, identified as Muhammad Salman. The officials seized the gold biscuits but allowed the passenger to board a Dubai-bound flight.

Comments

comments