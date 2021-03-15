Smith working as ‘dentist’ apprehended in Saudi Arabia  

RIYADH: A smith has been apprehended for working as a ‘dentist’ at a private clinic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, the quack dentist was taken into custody during an inspection carried out by the officials of the Riyadh Health Department. The officials said that expatriate smith was endangering patients’ lives and practicing in the city without any lincence.

The department stressed that inspections will continue, and it will not be lenient with those who violate rules, vowing severe penalties against any health facility that violates rules.

The department conducts regular inspections to curb irregular practices, which endanger patient safety when unlicenced practitioners perform surgeries or other medical procedures without adherence to the rules in place.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health urged the public to cooperate with health bodies and report any violations by calling the toll-free telephone number 937, Gulf News reported.

