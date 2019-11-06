Smog continues to grip Lahore, disrupts routine life

LAHORE: Smog has once again hit various areas of Lahore city, disrupting the routine life as the citizens are reeling under such weather conditions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to MeT dept, the smog has reduced visibility to less than 1 km, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 455 in Lahore. The motorway police have instructed the drivers to reduce speed and ensure switching on fog lights to avoid mishaps.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has directed all concerned departments to intensify their campaign against smog and ordered strict implementation of a ban imposed on the burning of tyres.

Concerned authorities should take stern action against violators to avert smog risk, said CM Buzdar in a statement.

The smog is caused by a lack of rain and immense pollution. Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops could one of the major factors behind the dense smog.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the beginning days of winter in the region. The prevalent smog episode is similar to the one that struck the province last year.

Analysts are of opinion that a spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog.

What is Smog?

As winter begins, the areas of northern Punjab come under a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life and vehicular traffic. Motorways blocked and flights delayed or cancelled due to poor visibility.

The thick hazy layer understood to be winter’s fog is a noxious smog carrying serious health hazards, experts say.

Smog is air pollution that reduces visibility. The term “smog” was first used in the early 1900s to describe a mix of smoke and fog. Smog is created by increasing vehicular and industrial emissions and burning of coal and the remains of agriculture crops. Smog has been common in industrial areas and remains a familiar sight in cities today.

