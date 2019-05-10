Smooth working of parliament joint responsibility of govt, opposition: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government and opposition are jointly responsible for running the parliamentary affairs smoothly, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

In her statement, the PM’s assistant urged the need to use the Parliament as a forum for resolving people’s issues and making legislation instead of making it a political battlefield.

She said criticizing government policies is the right of opposition but it should also praise the good work of government.

Dr Awan said the incumbent government is ready to hold elections in newly merged areas of FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On May 8, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reacting to the PPP chairman’s criticism said, “Bilawal should not be troubled by IMF, he should be worried about accountability of all the looted wealth of Sindh”, she retorted.

“Bilawal should be questioned about embezzlement of funds in Sindh. He should answer for the theft and robbery committed against the residents of Sindh,” she had added.

She further inquired: “Why has Bilawal not gone and paid a visit to those effected with AIDS in interior Sindh?”

