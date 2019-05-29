ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has performed Umrah in Makkah before an important OIC appearance, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister of Pakistan made special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country which is currently going through tough times.

Qureshi, who is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the ministerial meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) left for Jeddah after Umrah where he will meet various Foreign Ministers and members of the OIC.

Read More: India’s participation in OIC not acceptable: FM Qureshi

Qureshi performed Umrah and also offered Taraveeh prayers at the Holy Mosque.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting on Wednesday (today) where he will represent Pakistan at the 4th Summit of OIC Council of Foreign Minister’s meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in the 14th OIC Summit being held in Makkah-ul-Mukarramah on May 31.

Comments

comments