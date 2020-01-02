Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Sukkur Airport

SUKKUR: Customs authorities on Thursday claimed to have recovered over $450,000, gold and a huge amount of Dirham from a passenger at Sukkur Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the customs authorities, they intercepted a passenger on suspicion at the airport and when his luggage was searched, a huge amount of foreign currency and gold were recovered. The passenger was taken into custody for further investigations.

The identity of the passenger has not been disclosed yet.

Customs authorities said that a money laundering case would be lodged against the suspect.

Read More: ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Lahore airport

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team had foiled bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport.

As per details, the ANF team had recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore.

The heroin was concealed in the luggage by Iqbal Khan, a resident of Charsaddah. He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.

Comments

comments