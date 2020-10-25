Bid to smuggle rare breeds of falcons, hawks foiled in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle rare breeds of hawks and falcons from Balochistan to Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the police, they carried out a raid near Lucky roundabout in Mochko area of the city and recovered the nine birds from rare breeds of falcon and hawk.

“Two accused were trying to shift the birds in a car from Balochistan to Karachi when they were arrested by police in Mochko area,” they said adding that both of them were shifted to a police station for further investigation.

In a similar action on October 15, acting on a tip-off about the trade of smuggled rare breed eagles, Anti Smuggling Organization Customs Preventive force raided a site in Gizri area of South Karachi where they met resistance.

The officials raided the spot where the trade of these rare birds was reportedly taking place and thwarted the trade but the suspects resisted the bid and opened fire to defeat personnel.

Read More: Video of aerial acrobatics of eagles goes viral

As they continued their operation and searched the site, wherein they recovered more than 70 rare breed eagles, unknown men showed up and ambushed the personnel.

The ASO force had already detained one member of the alleged group involved in the trade whose accomplices tried to free him from Custom’s custody and opened fire on the personnel, the sources said.

Responding to the offence by suspects, who fired aerial shots according to sources, the customs officials fired aerial shots as well.

Comments

comments