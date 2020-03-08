KARACHI: Pakistan customs claimed to have seized millions of rupees worth of smuggled betel nuts and arrested four suspects during a raid in the port city’s Site industrial area.

According to customs officials, the raid was carried out on a warehouse on a tip-off.

The betel nuts weighing 150 tonnes and a trailer, valued at Rs160 million, were taken into custody.

The seized betel nuts were loaded onto 16 trucks and shifted to the customs’ godowns.

The officials said they have launched a search to track down and arrest the owner of the warehouse.

Earlier, on Feb 16, anti-corruption authorities in Landhi area of the metropolis had raided a government food warehouse seizing illegally stocked betel nuts.

The anti-corruption bureau apprehended six people from the vicinity while the food inspector in charge of the warehouse was also taken into custody.

Anti-corruption officials revealed that the food inspector had been storing and selling illegal betel nuts after taking heavy bribes.

