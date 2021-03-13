Customs seizes dozens of smuggled cellphones at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Pakistan Customs officials deployed at Allama Iqbal International Airport have arrested three men who were smuggling cellular phones and liquor worth millions of rupees, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesman for the Customs, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff received credible information of a bid to smuggle cellphones. They intensified the screening process, during which they detained three passengers identified as Rafaqat Hussain, Muhammad Ibrar Iqbal and Abubakar Manzoor.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked their luggage they found more than 40 mobile phones including iPhone-XS, X-max, Samsung cellphones worth about Rs3.5 million approximately.

The three suspects were arrested and booked in an FIR.

In a similar action, Custom officials on Friday foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States.

According to a deputy collector of Customs, a passenger travelled from the United States via a private airline carrying smuggled goods worth Rs8 million. “The products carried by the passenger included cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items,” he said.

The official further said that 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powder, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts and other material.

