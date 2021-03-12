Smuggling bid worth Rs8 mn foiled at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Custom officials on Friday foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a deputy collector of Customs, a passenger travelled from the United States via a private airline carrying smuggled goods worth Rs8 million. “The products carried by the passenger included cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items,” he said.

The official further said that 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powder, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts and other material.

In a similar action, Custom officials at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore foiled a bid to smuggle expensive shawls by a woman in November 2020.

According to details, the Customs officials recovered 240 expensive shawls from the baggage of a woman during the checking process.

Deputy Collector of Custom Saqib Warraich said that a woman who travelled from a private airline flight from Dubai, PA-417, was caught red-handed at the Lahore airport while trying to smuggle shawls, made up of expensive and fancy material, in the country.

“The shawls recovered during the checking process worth upto Rs 1 million,” he said. The woman was later allowed to go after initial questioning.

