Smuggling inflicting irreparable loss to national economy: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to take strict measures against the elements involved in smuggling, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that smuggling is inflicting an irreparable loss on the national economy.

He maintained that the anti-smuggling measures will help improve revenue, which will be spent on the welfare of the needy people.

Federal ministers, secretaries and high ranking civil and military officials were present in the meeting.

Last year in September, in an effort to encourage legal business with neighboring countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan had accorded approval to set up trade markets along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad that day, PM Imran Khan had given the approval to establish 12 markets along Pak-Afghan border and six markets along Pak-Iran border.

The meeting had decided to take effective measures to eliminate the menace of smuggling. Briefing the meeting, an official said that the border markets will be made functional by February 2021.

