Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


3200 smuggled mobile phones seized in Karachi

KARACHI: A major contingent of 3200 smuggled mobile phones was caught during an operation in Karachi today, Thursday, reported ARY News.

During a successful raid by Mochko police against smuggled mobile phones being brought into the country illegally, phones worth Rs.8 million were seized.

Read More: 19 people injured in Sadiqabad bank building explosion

The phones were meant to be transported to various parts of the country to be resold.

2 involved in the transportation of the smuggled cellular devices have been taken under arrest.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Foreign reserves fell to $10 billion, government had to make tough decisions: Sheikh

Pakistan

Yellow Line, Karachi Water Supply projects recommended to ECNEC

Pakistan

PM Imran approves Rs100 billion ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’

Pakistan

AC extends suspect’s remand in Karkey rental power case


ARY NEWS URDU