3200 smuggled mobile phones seized in Karachi

KARACHI: A major contingent of 3200 smuggled mobile phones was caught during an operation in Karachi today, Thursday, reported ARY News.

During a successful raid by Mochko police against smuggled mobile phones being brought into the country illegally, phones worth Rs.8 million were seized.

Read More: 19 people injured in Sadiqabad bank building explosion

The phones were meant to be transported to various parts of the country to be resold.

2 involved in the transportation of the smuggled cellular devices have been taken under arrest.

Comments

comments