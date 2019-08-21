15-inch snake left behind at airport’s security checkpoint

NEW JERSEY: A 15-inch snake was reportedly left behind at a security checkpoint by a passenger at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the snake was apparently left behind by a passenger while passing through the security checkpoint which was later found by an airport office.

However, the animal was identified as a non-venomous ring-necked snake which is not dangerous to humans.

The reptile was recaptured by the office after placing a plastic bin over it until Port Authority Police arrived to take its custody, United Press International (UPI) reported.

“Our security procedures don’t prohibit passengers from bringing snakes on flights,” the TSA said. “However, you should contact your airline to determine their policy on traveling with pets.”

