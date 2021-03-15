Massive snake attacks zookeeper, video goes viral

A zookeeper in California, Jay Brewer, was attacked by a massive snake, almost biting his face off.

According to foreign media, Jay Brewer, who runs The Reptile Zoo, shared a video of the incident on his Instagram account. In the clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Brewer is seen dodging an attack by a python.

The zookeeper narrowly evaded the attack without sustaining any bite injuries.

“Wow! As soon as my eyes shifted from her. See how smart this snake is? The second I shifted my eyes, she knew that I wasn’t ready to jump,” he said in the clip after the snake nearly missed his face.

The video of the incident received more than 70,000 reactions and thousands of comments.

This is not the first time Brewer had a close call with a snake.

