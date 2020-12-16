Horrific Video: Giant snake coils itself around man  

In a shocking incident, a giant snake coiled itself around a man to feast on him.

In the scary video posted on social media, the man can be seen struggling for his life as the huge reptile coiled itself around his legs. After hearing his screams, some passersby approached the man to help him escape from the snake.

😵😵what to say?!!🥴🪱 Big Snake wants to have this man for Dinner🥺 pic.twitter.com/MLz7VSWd04 — MariePechova 2 (@MarieePechova) December 15, 2020

No one knows that what happened to the man or the snake as the video ends abruptly. The video has left netizens shocked with many wondering if the man was rescued from the snake.

The video was posted by Twitter user @MarieePechova on the microblogging platform. It is unknown when and where the video was shot.

Comments

comments