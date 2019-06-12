TWENTYNINE PALMS: A mysterious snake-like UFO [Unidentified Flying Object] glowing over a California desert was filmed by Cody Kennedy while visiting the desert for capturing some reptiles for his animal-themed YouTube channel.

The 31-year-old from Palm Springs said the scene lasted about 30 minutes before it hurtled to the ground and vanished. “We saw it come to the ground in the middle of the desert. We all ran out to it but didn’t find anything.”

Mr Kennedy said he was driving around the desert with some of his friends to look for rattlesnakes.

He told media, “In the desert at night, rattlesnakes will come up on to the roads while they are looking for food and mates, and I like to drive around looking for them.”

However, they found something else which is more surprising after watching a moving bright long bar in the sky on their way back.

He thought someone was shining a light on the bottom of a flag, but the light was too high to have been coming from the ground.

His video footage shows the UFO resembling a worm squirming in the night sky, illuminating in white but with patches of black rippling along its body, Mirror.co.uk reported.

However, some people suggested that it could have been a balloon or a drone with an LED light bar which he replied that if it was the tail of a kit that has some kind of LEDs but he has looked online for something like it but failed to get something similar to it.

He also raised question, “And if it was a kite, where was the person holding it? Also there were powerlines there too, so kite flying at night would be dangerous.”

As for the possibility of something extra-terrestrial, Cody is keeping an open mind. “I want to believe,” he said. “I just need some evidence now.”

