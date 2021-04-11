Massive snake spotted slithering through tree in public park

A massive snake was spotted slithering through a park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A visitor at Frick Park reported seeing the snake along a trail.

The person told city officials that the species did not appear to be a species native to Western Pennsylvania.

“He said he saw what appeared to be a large snake that seemed like it’s not from this area,” said Maurice Matthews with Public Safety.

The person also clicked a photograph of the snake slithering through a tree in the park and sent it to the officials.

The city officials, in a later update, said that experts at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium reviewed the photo of the reptile and believe it to be a black rat snake, a non-venomous species that is native to Pennsylvania but is not often seen in the Frick Park area.

