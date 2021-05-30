Snakes fall through ceiling of a house, shocking photos go viral

GEORGIA: In a shocking incident, a den of snakes suddenly fell through ceiling of a house when a part of the roof caved in after months of leaking in Georgia, US.

According to the details, Harry Pugliese and his family were dealing with an infestation of rats and cockroaches in their rented home in Georgia.

One day, they noticed that a part of their ceiling had collapsed after leaking for months. Harry, his wife, and their teenage daughter were freaking out because snakes had turned their ceiling into a den.

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry had told his landlord about the leaky roof back in February when he had just stayed in the house for a month. He also claims that the landlord never got it fixed.

SNAKES IN THE ROOF! A LaFayette man says there are snakes in his rental home. Harry Pugliese says problems have persisted at this house on East Villanow Street since February, but the landlord won’t fix them. pic.twitter.com/ukVUOStzUm — Bliss ZechmanNC9 (@BlissZechman) May 25, 2021

When the ceiling finally caved in without getting repaired, at least four rat snakes were discovered inside it, according to a Metro.co.uk report.

Following the incident, animal control told the family they would require the permission of the landlord to take the roof down and remove the ceiling serpents.

