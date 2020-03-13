Snapchat users experience problems in mysterious outage

In what has been dubbed a mysterious outage, some of the Snapchat users around the globe are experiencing problems while using the famous chat app.

Hundreds of Snapchatters complained about the app in a matter of minutes on Thursday, according to reports.

Down Detector, an independent outage monitor saw a spike in complaints about issues with the app after 4pm GMT (London time).

Majority of issues seemingly related to receiving snaps, refreshing the feed and sending snaps.

According to a live map of the outage, the issue affected western Europe and the eastern USA.

At least thousands of users are likely experiencing problems given the number of reports on Down Detector.

In response to users venting their frustration at the outage on social media, the Apps support account (@snapchatsupport) said the company is “looking into this”.

However, no timeframe for when these issues might be fixed by the team was given.

Snapchat telling me I’ve got a message but not letting me see it #snapchat #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/67ofWDbmJQ — Sam (@SamWilliams119) March 11, 2020

when someone actually bothers to message me on #snapchat but when i go to check it, it won’t load😤 #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/PjrT3b6jpb — amber louise ☁️ (@amblouiseee) March 11, 2020

Honestly, I’d delete #Snapchat if I didn’t have a 2 and half year long streak, this app is down at least 46272 times a year and I still can’t change my username I made when I was a 13 year old fangirl, ffs pic.twitter.com/Dg2eou36qB — P A I G E ⁷ (@paigeaewilliams) March 11, 2020

