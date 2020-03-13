Web Analytics
Snapchat users experience problems in mysterious outage

Snapchat

In what has been dubbed a mysterious outage, some of the Snapchat users around the globe are experiencing problems while using the famous chat app.

Hundreds of Snapchatters complained about the app in a matter of minutes on Thursday, according to reports.

Down Detector, an independent outage monitor saw a spike in complaints about issues with the app after 4pm GMT (London time).

Majority of issues seemingly related to receiving snaps, refreshing the feed and sending snaps.

This Snapchat filter on President Donald Trump looks hilarious

According to a live map of the outage, the issue affected western Europe and the eastern USA.

snapchat

At least thousands of users are likely experiencing problems given the number of reports on Down Detector.

In response to users venting their frustration at the outage on social media, the Apps support account (@snapchatsupport) said the company is “looking into this”.

Snapchat chief says EU regulators helping Google, Facebook

However, no timeframe for when these issues might be fixed by the team was given.

 

 

Comments

comments

