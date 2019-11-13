Snatching bid involving Sikh pilgrims foiled

Lahore: Police on Wednesday foiled a snatching bid involving Sikh pilgrims in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident was reported in famous Anarkali Bazar of the city, where two men tried to snatch valuables from two women, who came to visit Sikh religious sites.

The culprits took away cash and gold items. However, the Dolphin police force, deployed for the safety of the pilgrims, intercepted the snatchers and recovered the looted items.

They were later shifted to a nearby police station for further investigations.

The pilgrims applauded the police action and said Pakistan is a peaceful country and the authorities have provided them with complete security.

In March 2015, two Chinese women, who were on a trade visit to Pakistan, were injured during a snatching attempt.

The two had come out of a restaurant in Garden Town area when they were approached by armed robbers, who tried to snatch their handbags.

Upon resistance, the robbers opened fire at them and fled away after snatching their handbags which carried currency and passports.

The injured women were immediately taken to Services Hospital, where they were reported to be out of danger.

