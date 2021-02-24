Single national curriculum key to eradicate inequality, President Alvi says

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi chaired Wednesday a session over single national curriculum (SNC) at President House saying in order to end inequalities amongst social classes it is key to introduce a common syllabus for all school children, ARY News reported.

In a session where federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shireen Mazari were on board, the president said in order to inculcate a culture of creative thinking a focused approach on a government level is necessary.

We need to impart quality and research-based education to our pupils, said President Arif Alvi as the session briefed him on the developments made so far on the SNC.

The briefing to the president said that SNC has been shaped with due consultations of all stakeholders and asserted that it considered international education standards.

The SNC has been prepared to be implemented in three phases and it will be implemented in all sectors of education, it said.

In the first phase, framed in the education year 2021-22, SNC will be implemented in grades 1 to 5. It shall be followed with the second phase for grades 6 to 8 and then finally classes 9 and 10 in the final phase.

Earlier this month on a similar matter, the federal minister for education Mehmood issued a statement to clarify things about the SNC to be introduced soon.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the SNC “prescribes minimum learning standards i.e. the core curriculum”.

“Schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects,” he explained.

The second thing minister explained was that private schools can use any book that is consistent with Single National Curriculum.

